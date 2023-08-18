Temple ISD is slated to roll out its Certification Academy for Temple Teachers during the 2023-24 school year — a program designed to grow and develop its paraprofessionals through an in-house system.
It took a year to design.
“Paraprofessionals must work in TISD for at least a year, undergo a college credit review and discuss their goals with the district’s human resources staff before being approved for the program,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “Candidates then go through the hiring process. They have to apply, interview and get hired as a non-certified teacher by a district campus. Temple ISD will then work with those teachers to take online classes through a partnership with American College of Education to complete their degree.”
During their participation in the program, these non-certified Temple ISD teachers will be paid an alternative rate to help them offset the cost of completing their degree.
“We are excited to offer this program to our employees who are already invested in our schools and our community,” Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said. “In thinking about the challenges that public schools are facing with teachers leaving the profession and fewer college students pursuing education as a profession, we can think of no better way to fill our positions and increase our retention rate than by investing in the futures of those who are already pouring themselves into our students and staff.”
Participants — who will complete two years of online course work and a third year of training through I Teach Texas — must commit to teaching in Temple ISD for at least two years after attaining their certification.
“That way, the program not only provides a pathway to certification for the participants, it helps create a direct pipeline for the district to help head off potential teacher shortages in the future,” Wallin said.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott called the program a “silver bullet.”
“This program acts … provides a win for an existing paraprofessional, who can earn a subsidized teaching certification,” he said. “It is a win for TISD to help combat potential shortages. And most importantly, it is a win for our students because these employees already have a proven track record with our students and the district.”
This year, Chantal Tewo-Nsombo — who spent the previous 16 years as a Temple ISD aide — and Sharry Hill — who mostly served as a math specialist at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy in her seven years in working in Temple ISD — will be among the first six participants. Tewo-Nsombo will teach kindergarten at Jefferson Elementary, while Hill will teach pre-K at the Meridith-Dunbar.
“I love working with the kids and sharing the knowledge I have with them,” Tewo-Nsombo said. “I really want them to be successful and to learn, and I am here for them. I want to thank TISD for the opportunity because I have tried to do this before and wasn’t able to. I know it is going to be hard, but when I had the opportunity come up, I had to take it and I am very thankful.”
Hill, like Tewo-Nsombo, is eager to hone her skills as a better educator.
“I just felt like this was an opportunity laid in my lap and it has been a goal of mine, so I decided to go for it,” she said. “I want to develop as a teacher and help the young children see their success. That’s why I am in this program and why I do what I do. I am looking forward to the bonding with the children. I think of life as a bunch of stepping stones and this is a stepping stone to success for me and I am just so grateful to have this chance.”