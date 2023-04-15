As Central Texas blooms, Bell County Master Gardeners will share their green-thumb expertise with a bundle of gardening and sustainable living classes this spring.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association — which celebrated its 25th year in October 2022 — will hold three classes in Belton and participate in a Copperas Cove event April 20-27, according to a news release.
Master Gardeners are volunteers who work with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to improve gardening skills throughout the community, according to their website.
“Program objectives are implemented through the training of local volunteers known as Master Gardeners,” the organization said. “We collaborate with the Extension Service to conduct youth and community education, establish and maintain demonstration gardens and provide a speakers bureau.”
Drip irrigation
On April 20, the Master Gardeners free monthly seminar will focus on drip irrigation techniques. The class will be 6-7:30 p.m. at the Texas AgriLife Extension Office, BCMGA Learning Center, located on the north end of the parking lot at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter will discuss the history of drip irrigation and explain how it provides a more uniform and efficient application of water distribution. He will also talk about the components of the system, its advantages and disadvantages, as well as the comparison of drip irrigation versus sprinklers.
The class is limited to 50 people. Register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Hands-on workshop
A hands-on herb workshop is planned from 10 a.m. to noon April 22 in Belton.
The workshop, “Herb Compound Butter & Cream Cheese Spreads,” will feature Certified Master Gardeners Jeanne Richard and Charlotte Nunnery. The event, which will include door prizes, will be held at the Extension Office at 1605 N. Main.
They plan to “teach you how to elevate your compound butters and cream cheese spreads with a variety of herbs from your garden, bringing your food to a whole other level,” the news release said.
Participants will be able to taste samples and make their own different compound butters and cream cheese spreads, receive a variety of recipes and learn how best to use them.
“So bring your apron and prepare to tantalize your taste buds,” the association said.
The class — which costs $16 per person — is limited to the first 20 paid registrants. Payment instructions will be provided upon registering for the workshop. Email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com to register.
Cove Earth Day event
On the same day — April 22 — an association member will participate in the Earth Day event planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Copperas Public Library, 501 S. Main St. in Copperas Cove.
Certified Master Gardener Barbara Ishikawa will be on hand for the “Ask a Master Gardener” session. She will provide literature and answer questions about native plants.
“The Junior Girl Scouts will be spreading awareness on community beautification with an emphasis on the importance of native plants,” the association said. “They have been researching native plants and plan to revitalize the planters at the library. Please plan to attend and support the Junior Girl Scouts of Copperas Cove as they work on achieving their bronze award by and spreading the word about native plants.”
Groundwater seminar
On April 27, Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, will present a general overview of groundwater conservation in Texas as the association’s special event seminar.
The event will be 6-7:30 p.m. at the Belton AgriLife learning center.
“Dirk will address the question of ‘who purveys public water’ and ‘who governs public water,’” the association said. “He will provide a historical perspective on the need for innovation and an injection of new leadership who are willing to address our aging infrastructure.”
The seminar is limited to 50 people. Register at bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com
Although most events are free, donations are appreciated to support the group’s continuing education opportunities in Bell County.