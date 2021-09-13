BELTON – The Belton Police Department is investigating a shooting on southbound I-35 Sunday night that caused a car to crash and seriously injured the driver, a 32-year-old man.
The call came in at 8:32 p.m. A motorist described seeing multiple shots fired at the car, which then went off the road near the bridge over the Lampasas River. First responders arrived and found the victim still in the car, a white Chevy Trailblazer. The victim was wounded in the shooting and was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. In addition, the car had bullet holes in it.
At this point in the investigation, police do not know why the shooting occurred. They are seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect and the suspect’s car.
Please call 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764 with any information.