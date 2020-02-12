BELTON — A Belton Police officer is being treated for minor injuries after his patrol car was struck on northbound Interstate 35 Wednesday morning, according to the city.
The Ford Explorer was blocking a lane of northbound traffic as an accident was being cleared from the interstate around 6:30 a.m. The accident occurred in the 1600 block of North I-35.
“The unit was parked with its emergency lights on when a vehicle failed in an attempt to drive between the police car and a semi-truck,” Belton Communications Manager Candice Griffin said.
The speed limit in that area is 75 mph.