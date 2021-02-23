Water service in Belton returned to normal Tuesday morning, according to city officials.
The city rescinded its Stage 5 drought conditions Tuesday, spokesman Paul Romer said.
The restrictions were placed Saturday after leaks caused by the winter storm and high demand dropped water levels in the city’s towers, according to city officials.
“The Stage 5 emergency designation was initiated on Saturday, Feb. 20, to allow the city’s water towers to replenish supply following a week of extreme winter conditions,” Romer said. “The conservation effort helped to preserve essential domestic services, including firefighting.”
Belton worked with large water consumers to reduce their consumption levels and helped residents find leaks and turn off their service so their pipes could be repaired.
“A big Belton thank you to everyone who voluntarily reduced water usage,” Mayor Wayne Carpenter said. “With your cooperation our city was able to continue to provide safe water and avoid a citywide boil water notice.”