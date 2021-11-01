A Temple man was sentenced to two years in prison for leading police in a pursuit after being passed out at the wheel and was awaken by officers on Dec. 16, 2020.
Cesar Guel, 26, of Temple, pleaded guilty Thursday to a third-degree felony charge of evading police with a vehicle on Dec. 16, 2020. He was sentenced to two years at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.
According to an arrest affidavit, at about 7:40 p.m., officers with the Temple Police Department observed a truck sitting on the eastbound lane of Airport Road near Old Howard Road with an unconscious driver with his foot on the brake.
“(Officers) banged on the window to wake the driver,” stated the affidavit. “The driver then drove away. The suspect truck turned from Airport Road to southbound Kegley Road, almost causing a head-on collision. The truck then swerved three times into the wrong lane. The truck then turned east on to West Adams Avenue and straddled the dashed line.”
Officers discontinued the chase due to public safety concerns, the affidavit said. However, they were able to identify and locate Guel though his vehicle registration.
Guel had been released from the Bell County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond since Jan. 1.