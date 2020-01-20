Trash grabbers and garbage bags were plentiful Monday morning as helpful residents cleaned a park in East Temple — part of the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Volunteers from Temple and the surrounding area came together Monday to help pick up trash around the Wilson Park Recreation Center in East Temple.
The day of service aimed to help the city move closer towards Dr. King’s vision of a “beloved community,” organizers said.
“We didn’t do anything last year, but I knew this year I wanted to do something community service based,” said Miranda Lugo, programs coordinator at Wilson Park Recreation Center. “I just wanted to give back really, we love this park and we would hope that our patrons love this park as much as we do. The park (needed) some TLC and some love.”
Lugo said that she was happy with the turnout of nine locals — a mix of adults, teens and one child.
Participants at the event spent over an hour combing through the area for trash. At the end, Lugo said the group of volunteers had helped to collect a total of a dozen bags of trash along the path.
Lugo said when she organized the event she thought the participants would only have a little bit of trash each, “but it is just crazy how much (trash was) in the park.”
Those helping came from all over the community, with a group of teenagers representing the Church of Latter-Day Saints and others from Lake Belton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10377. Volunteer Tim Smith said that he came to Temple to help despite not living in the area and working at the Copperas Cove H-E-B.
“Dr. King’s day is a day of service as far as I am concerned,” Smith said. “I feel like, given the opportunity, I want to give back as well. Our company, which is H-E-B, supports community events and I am a stark supporter of it.”
Local resident Sonya Miranda, who had Monday off from work, spent the holiday taking her 4-year-old niece Leelan, to the park as part of their annual tradition of spending the day together.
Miranda would create a small pile of trash, allowing Leelan to pick it up with the trash grabber and place it in the bag. She said that she wanted this event to be part work and part play for her niece, allowing her to experience helping out in the community.
“My niece and I have spent the last three years together on MLK Day since I have been off, and I wanted to start her on the tradition of giving back to the community,” Miranda said. “Obviously, she loves the park, and I thought it would be a little bit of work and a little bit of fun afterwards.”
John Buford, commander of VFW Post 10377, said that he regularly tries to help out at many events such as the one hosted at the recreation center. He said it was important to give back to the community in remembrance of Dr. King.
“When I was a kid, this is what I used to do — walk the neighborhood and get kids together and we would just clean up,” Buford said. “Community just used to be where you live, but now it expands out and I will go to Waco or where ever I need to go.”