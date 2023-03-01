Rockdale ISD joined a growing list of rural Central Texas school districts on Tuesday when its trustees approved four-day weeks for students.
This shift away from a Monday-through-Friday week has grown in popularity after administrators throughout Texas took notice of educators leaving for neighboring districts that operate Monday through Thursday.
However, the shorter schedule, which was developed with an abundance of stakeholder input, is expected to improve student achievement.
“This will allow teachers to use some of the Fridays as a day for planning, professional development, and collaboration, which will ultimately lead to a better educational experience for our students,” Rockdale ISD said in a news release. “Teachers will have the remaining Fridays for family time.”
The new calendar will be implemented for the 2023-24 academic year.
“By shifting to a four-day week, we will be able to provide more focused instruction for our students and give our teachers more time to plan and collaborate,” Superintendent Denise Monzingo said. “We also believe that this change will improve teacher retention and recruitment by providing a better work-life balance and allowing them to recharge and come back to school refreshed and energized.”
Although many Rockdale ISD parents support the new calendar, several others have taken to social media to voice their concerns — worries that include how there would be no spirit on Friday game days, how unsupervised children would be roaming around town, and how it would simply make children dumber.
“I don’t see how this improves academic achievement unless they plan on sending home even more homework,” Amanda Harris, a Rockdale ISD parent, said in a Facebook post. “Both parents work in this household with two smaller children that can’t stay home by themselves.”
Many others questioned what child-care options would look like on Fridays.
“When there are more off hours, there is more responsibility for the kids that now have more time to be available out in the public,” Antoinette Martinez, a fellow Rockdale ISD parent, said. “Economically, for businesses it could be a good thing. However, there will also be increased traffic of kids within the community with little to do other than ‘hang out.’ This is a small community with little options for recreation to keep kids interested and occupied in other things besides just hanging around.”
Rockdale ISD plans to release more information and resources for parents and students at a later date.
“We are excited about the opportunities that the new calendar will bring, and we are confident that it will lead to better outcomes for our students and our district as a whole,” Monzingo said.