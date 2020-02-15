BELTON — First-grader Correy Washington had a pressing question.
“Is this like breakfast eggs?” Correy asked.
It was a fair question to ask. The Southwest Elementary student had watched Tonya Elliott, a program assistant at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Bell County, set up an incubator. One by one, she placed a dozen fertilized eggs inside the device that will help hatch the white and brown ova.
“You can eat them,” Elliott told first-grade teacher Britny Tol’s student.
The eruption of students shouting, “No!” started as soon as Elliott — who students sometimes refer to as the “Chick Lady” or “Egg Lady” — finished her sentence.
Four classes at Southwest Elementary, 611 Saunders St., are incubating chicken eggs to learn about the life cycle. The lesson goes beyond understanding how an animal is born.
“When you’re a first-grader, it’s important to know where your food comes from,” Assistant Principal Tammie Baggerly said. “That’s part of learning the life cycle and understanding that it’s not just this package of meat or eggs you find at the grocery store. Where did it come from? How did it get here? That’s the important piece of it.”
Eggs may be a common food, but students had never seen some quite like the ones Elliott brought to the South Belton campus.
“Have you ever seen eggs straight from the farm before?” she asked as most first-graders told her no.
“These are the eggs we’re going to put in your incubator,” Elliott explained, opening a blue container with a dozen eggs inside.
Students audibly awed as Elliott leaned the container down to show the students the rows of eggs.
“All different colors. All different sizes. And they’re dirty because they came straight from the farm,” she said. “They haven’t been cleaned like the ones you get from the grocery store.”
Each colored egg represented a different chicken breed.
“Did you know there are different breeds like there are of dogs?” Elliott asked. “There are different breeds of chickens, too. The blue ones are mostly Ameraucanas. The brownish red ones are Rhode Island Reds.”
It will take the eggs 21 days to hatch.
The incubator, Elliot said, will mimic what a mother hen would do: Keep the eggs warm and rotate them throughout the day. At least one student was familiar with the process.
“One time I got an egg from the farm and put it in an incubator and it didn’t open,” first-grader Allison Rodriguez said. “I thought something was wrong with the egg. But 10 days later, I got a baby chick.”
Elliot told the children that she will be back in two weeks to candle the eggs — a process where you shine a light to examine a chick’s development.
“We’re going to cut off all the lights in your room, make it really dark and we’re going to shine my candler on the egg and let you see the air cell inside the egg,” she said. “You’ll also be able to see the chick’s heart beat and the veins of the chick inside the egg.”
Some students gasped as Elliott described what they will be able to see inside the egg.
Elliott will visit the campus one more time after she examines the eggs.
“On day 21, when they hatch, I will bring you a clear box to keep (the chicks) in, some food and water and heat lamp to keep them warm and you can keep them in your classroom until the end of the week,” she said. “Once the week is over, they need to find a home.”