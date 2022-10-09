BELTON — Just Between Friends closed its four-day fall sale Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Customers perused rows of second-hand clothing, toys, shoes — “everything that you need to raise a child from infant to teen,” said Nicole Euting of Holland, show owner.
“We had a ton of people in here,” she said Sunday afternoon. “We’ve been busy all day.”
Some 300 families consigned about 140,000 items to the sale. Anything unsold would either be returned to the family or donated to St. Vincent de Paul in Temple, she said.
Such entertainment as movies and games were on the list. So were car seats and cribs.
And there were some unusual things, she said, such as a car seat with a sensor, “to let you know your baby is still buckled in.”
She and her husband, Timothy, have owned and organized a Just Between Friends fall and spring sale at the Expo Center since 2012.
“We have a team of fantastic moms who come in and make it all possible,” she said. “We love being able to bring this event to the community. It blesses so many families.”
Lesa Rowell of Temple, a team leader, said she has been with the sale for about 10 years.
“I help get everything set up and organized, and run the cash register,” she said.
For the Thursday pre-sale day, a $20 fee was charged, with a waiver for the military and other groups. A $2 fee was charged Friday, she said, but was waived for those who registered online. Saturday and Sunday were free entry days.
“They’re happy to find a great bargain to help clothe their children,” she said of the shoppers. “You can get your clothing for a discounted rate.”
Rowell has four children, ages 5 to 16.
“I’ve found many toys, furniture, car seats for my kids,” she said. “It’s been great.”
During this sale, she said, a lot of people were looking for coats and jackets and Halloween costumes.
Kat Hoopengardner of Temple was another team leader for the sale. She helped people check in and out.
“The more you help, the higher percentage you earn on the items you sell,” she said.
And because she helps with the sale for 25 hours, she gets to shop before everyone else, she said.
She has a 10-year-old son and has been helping at Just Between Friends since before he was born, she said. She’s bought shoes, toys and a lot of books, she said.
“When he was a baby, we did all swings, cribs and baby equipment,” she said.
Just Between Friends, a national franchise, is a big event for families, she said.
“On pre-sale night, our line to check out was an hour and 45 minutes long,” she said.
During the spring sale, that line was three hours long, she said.
“We improved our system to cut it down a little bit,” she said. “The people still waited.”