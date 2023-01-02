KILLEEN — It has been a long time coming for Louie Minor, a Killeen Democrat. Minor finally prevailed in his pursuit of an elected position. In November, he won the election for Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 4.
“I have a commitment to serve the people, so now, finally to get that opportunity, to serve the community, yeah, I’m very excited,” Minor said early in December.
In the Nov. 8 election, Minor defeated Chris Bray, R-Killeen, in a vote of 8,444 to 6,455, which represents 56.7% to Bray’s 43.3% of the vote.
The seat represents the Killeen area, and incumbent John Driver was not running for reelection. Minor will remain the only Democrat on the commission.
Minor, who has unsuccessfully run for positions in the past — including the very seat he won — will be sworn in today.
Upon being sworn in, Minor said he immediately will get to work on figuring out a plan for moving the statue of the Confederate soldier in front of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton.
“I believe that Commissioner (Bobby) Whitson mentioned that he would be in consideration of moving the statue, so I’m going to lean on him; that’s what he told the voters,” Minor said, adding that its presence hurts a lot of people in the county.
Minor said he also immediately will be heavily involved in the final design and construction of the new county annex building in downtown Killeen. The annex will be built at the site of the old First National Bank Central Texas headquarters, now demolished.
Two of Minor’s long-term goals are to push for a county-level small-business initiative and improving public transportation.
Minor said he has not seen a county initiative yet to promote minority-owned, veteran-owned and disabled veteran-owned businesses, but it is toward the top of his list of priorities.
“I want to make sure that we’re doing that,” Minor said. “That our tax dollars — as much as possible — go into staying here with businesses.”
As far as public transportation is concerned, Minor said he would like to see the service improve in the county. Achieving such a goal may involve some big decisions.
“What I would look at doing is getting out of the (Hill Country Transit) business and getting some kind of Bell County DART transportation system — a rapid transit authority,” he said, referring to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit light-rail system in the Dallas area. “Yes, it would be a taxing entity here in the county; additional taxes would have to be paid to do this, but we need it.
“We don’t want to wait until we’re the size of Travis County, or even Williamson County before we start making that planning. This is going to be a 10-year, 20-year process to get a good, reliable public transportation system, so we need to start working on that now.”
Minor said he does not believe county residents would have an issue paying taxes on the service if they see the county moving in the right direction.
Since the election, Minor has been busy, getting to know county officials to get an understanding of how the county government functions.
As a commissioner, Minor said one of his primary functions will be to approve the budgets of different county departments, which is not too different to a counterpart from the city council level of government.
“That’s what people expect out of me — to hit the ground running. So, that’s what I’ve been doing,” Minor said.
The commissioner-elect said his background in construction and as a member of the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission should translate well to his elected position.
Minor said he will continue to run his construction company as well as maintain his place on the planning and zoning commission.
That said, Minor acknowledged he has a lot to learn.
“I don’t know what I don’t know, so that’s why I’ve been going out and meeting with all the department heads and all the elected officials,” Minor said.