Robberies involving guns were reported Saturday and Sunday, Temple Police reports showed.
A robbery was called in at the 1200 block of South Second Street by a victim working on repairing a vehicle for a customer. The customer, who was a woman, returned the next day with a male, and they allegedly demanded the vehicle’s keys, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
The man with the woman reportedly punched the victim and knocked him out. He also pointed a gun at the victim, the report said. The victim handed over the keys and the suspects left in a gold Nissan Altima, Christoff said.
The suspects are a black woman and a slender black man with several tattoos.
In the Saturday robbery, which allegedly happened at about 5:35 a.m., a man walked home in the 1800 block of East Avenue K, Christoff said. Three or four unknown males assaulted him, and the man’s wife reportedly saw it happen. She yelled, and one of the males pointed a gun at her.
The man’s wallet and cellphone were taken, Christoff said. The suspects left in a white 4-door sedan.
The males were described as black and Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20s.
Both cases are active, Christoff said.