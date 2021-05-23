BELTON — The Bell County Cutting Horse Association drew more than 200 riders to its weekend show in the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex, said Cary Sims, association secretary.
Contestants came from all over the state, many of them newcomers, she said. There were a lot of spectators on both days. “On Saturday the place was full.”
District 54 State Representative Brad Buckley, president of the association, did not ride this weekend. His son, Bo, on a horse named Cash, cut three cows out for a score of 74 and a first place check of $735.08.
Bo said the seven-year-old gelding is his main horse and he will haul him to the National Cutting Horse Association finals in Fort Worth at the end of the year. Bo is sitting third in the national standings in his class, he said.
“We live on a ranch in Salado, where we keep some of our horses,” he said. “Most of our horses we keep with our trainer in Rockdale. I’m lucky enough that my horse is pretty consistent, easy-going, and always tries his hardest in the cutting arena.”
He and his dad also ride other cutting horses. They have some three-year-olds in training for their NCHA debut in December.
“You can tell at a young age the way a horse reacts to a cow,” Bo said, and there are ways to tell if a horse is going to be good. “It comes down to the training.”
In the arena, the rider has two-and-a-half minutes to cut three cows out of the herd, he said. The legs are all the rider is allowed to use to guide the horse.
“You walk into the herd with your hand up,” Bo said. “Once you decide which cow you are selecting you are not allowed to lift your hand back up from the horse’s neck. The only way of guiding the horse is with your feet. It takes a lot of practice to use your feet properly and how much pressure to apply as you are riding across the arena, and different horses will react differently.”
Bo’s grandfather, Tommy Buckley, doesn’t ride anymore but is his biggest supporter.
“He wouldn’t miss a show for anything in the world,” Bo said.
Bo is a senior at Texas A&M University, and plans to go into auctioneering and real estate. He said that a good thing about the cutting horse industry is the people he gets to meet. He introduced Austria Arnold of Terrell, who he met at a Belton show in about 2008.
She has a journalism degree from Baylor University and has finished one year at Vanderbilt Law School in New Jersey. On Sunday, she was competing in a novice non-pro class on Stick, a seven-year-old gelding. She’s been riding cutting horses for about 15 years.
“It’s a team environment,” she said. “We help each other at the shows. And it’s something that my family and I can do together.”
She said she likes the athleticism of the horse in the event. “I also like the strategic part of analyzing and then selecting cows.”
She and her mother, Carroll Brown Arnold, switched out riding the same horse Sunday.
“We come to this show a lot,” Carroll Arnold said. “We love this facility. We love the dirt. They bring in a good bit of dirt for the horses.”
She said Austria and Stick recently won about $23,000 in a NCHA event in Houston.