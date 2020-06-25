The alleged May 3 robbery of a gold Nissan Altima led to the arrests of two suspects.
Temple residents Tavon Williams, 22, and Kadeezsha Regine Campbell, 26, reportedly took the keys without paying for the work done to the Altima.
Williams reportedly pulled out a gun and assaulted the victim.
Williams was arrested Monday by the Killeen Police Department. He faces several charges, including aggravated robbery, assault of a public servant and deadly conduct.
Campbell was arrested Wednesday by Temple Police in the 2000 block of South 11th Street. She is charged with aggravated robbery.
Both suspects remained in the Bell County Jail. Williams’ bonds Thursday totaled $321,000. Campbell’s bond was set at $200,000.
Assault arrest
A Temple teen was arrested for assault on a family member and unlawful restraint after he allegedly locked a vehicle’s child safety locks to keep a woman detained during an argument, according to a Temple Police report.
Trey-One Thomas Alexander, 18, was found Wednesday at a residence near the 1300 block of South 25th Street with a woman with visible injuries. The woman said she was in the vehicle with Thomas when an argument turned physical. She said she was eventually taken to her home, but the argument continued.
EMS providers came to her home and took Thomas to the hospital to treat his injuries.
Thomas was arrested after he was discharged from the hospital. He was transported to Bell County Jail. His bond is set at $15,000.