BELTON — Lane closures are scheduled to start Monday on Loop 121 as a milling and striping operation continues.
The Texas Department of Transportation project will start at 9 a.m. Monday. The work will continue through 3:30 p.m. daily through Friday.
“There will be various closures performed during these operations,” agency spokesman Jake Smith said. “These closures are required for the safety of crews and the traveling public.”
Crews will conduct flagging operations and utilize a pilot car to direct traffic through the work area, Smith said. The closure will span from just before Nolan Creek to FM 439/Lake Road. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at various times.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, Smith said.
The work is part of the agency’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121 from West Avenue O to Sparta Road. The road will become a four-lane divided highway with added shared-use paths and sidewalks. The operation will add a two-way left turn lane from Sparta Road to FM 439.
TxDOT encourages motorists to pay attention, watch their speed, and eliminate distractions while driving through work zones.