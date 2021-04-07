NOLANVILLE — Officials from Belton, Salado, Killeen, Fort Hood and other neighboring communities will gather together Thursday to renew the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership.
Mayors from each city, along with Fort Hood’s Garrison commander will gather from 1-2 p.m. at 100 Gold Star Ave. in Nolanville to sign a memorandum of agreement to renew the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership.
The ceremony will also include a tree planting; a signing to proclaim April as Sustainable Environment Month; and recognizing an individual from each partner community with the 2021 Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership Environmental Ambassador Award, according to a news release.
Awardees will include community members, staff, youth, and the 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade for their efforts in fostering community service and promoting beautification, conservation, pollution prevention, and recycling through youth and community initiatives, the release said.
Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams plans to present to each community with an apple tree to be planted and to represent the collaborative partnership to promote sustainability within the region.