BELTON — The Bell County Elections Commission on Friday appointed an elected county official to serve as the interim elections administrator.
Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke replaces elections administrator Matthew Dutton, who was appointed to the position in March but resigned to take a position in another county. Dutton served as interim elections administrator for six months following the departure of previous administrator Melinda Luedecke in August 2020.
The Commissioners Court is scheduled to accept Luedeke’s appointment at a special meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave.
County spokesman James Stafford said the interim appointment will be revisited by commissioners sometime in 2022.
Shay Luedeke, a Holland Republican, was first elected to the tax assessor-collector position in 2016 and won a second term in 2020.
Luedeke, 46, serves on the Elections Commission with Bell County Judge David Blackburn, County Clerk Shelley Coston, Republican Party chair Nancy Boston and Democratic Party chair Chris Rosenberg.
During a meeting Friday, the commissioners noted that both Blackburn and Coston will be up for reelection in 2022, making Luedeke the only member available for appointment, he said.
“The Republican chair and the Democratic chair could not be the interim elections administrator,” Luedeke said.
Luedeke has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M University and more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry.
In his role as tax assessor-collector, he has emphasized customer service as a top priority to make the office run more efficiently to serve the public. Luedeke is mostly responsible for vehicle registrations and titles. Bell County has contracted property tax assessment and collection to the Tax Appraisal District since 1991.
As interim elections administrator, Luedeke said he met with elections staffers Friday afternoon and is learning about day-to-day operations with the help of Elections Department Chief Deputy Jeannette Compean.
The Elections Department has a small staff, Luedeke said, so he aims for a smooth transition.
“I just want to help out,” he said Friday, adding that his goal is to run smooth elections in 2022.