A new movie about a former Temple resident who became a Texas icon is nearing completion and could premiere at film festivals later this year.
The movie — “The Man with the Big Hat” — will focus on the life of Steven Fromholz, a singer-songwriter and whitewater rafting guide who was named poet laureate of Texas for 2007.
Fromholz was born in Temple on June 8, 1945, and he spent his early childhood here.
He was at the forefront of Texas’ outlaw-country music era in the 1970s and collaborated on songs and albums with the likes of Willie Nelson, Red Rhodes, John Sebastian, BW Stevenson and the Lost Gonzo Band, which featured another Temple native in lead guitarist John Inmon.
“We wrapped up filming and just started the editing phase of the project,” said Austin Sayre, a filmmaker from Austin who began working on the Fromholz project in 2019. “We’ve still got a ways to go, but the project is moving along.”
“I’m originally from Indiana, but I moved to Austin years ago,” Sayre said. “I’ve always loved music, but I fell in love with Texas music and started collecting records. I stumbled across an album by Frummox, a band headed by Steven Fromholz and Dan McCrimmon. They recorded their first LP in 1969, and it was known for The Texas Trilogy, a set of three songs on side B of the album.”
“The more I gravitated toward Steven, the more I wanted to know about him,” Sayre said. “I decided there was a story to tell — he was so much more than just a talented musician.”
The movie has not been without delays. Soon after starting the project, Sayre took a tumble and broke his pelvis.
“That slowed things down a bit,” he said. “But we got started. The first shoot was in Terlingua and I was in a wheelchair. Then COVID hit, so I just focused on research until we could get going again.”
“Now that filming is complete, we will do some editing, then apply to film festivals,” he said. “SXSW and Sundance would be ideal. Louis Black, one of the co-founders of SXSW is a big fan of Steven. With it being in Austin, it would be a very fitting debut.”
Sayre admits that the editing process could take up to a year.
“Austin is a documentary-rich town,” he said. “There are a lot of editors, but the really good ones are in high demand.”
Once completed, “The Man with the Big Hat” will be around 90 minutes long. Sayre hopes to get the movie into theaters and on online streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu.
Country success
Fromholz’s first huge hit was “Have to be Crazy,” a duet he recorded with Willie Nelson that became a Top 10 country hit in 1976. Two years later, Nelson returned the favor by releasing Steven’s Jus’ “Playing’ Along” on his Lone Star Label.
Over the years, Steven wrote songs that were recorded by Hoyt Axton, John Denver and Jerry Jeff Walker. He later released several albums on his own label, Felicity, named after one of his two daughters.
Fromholz appeared in numerous movies including “Outlaw Blues” and “Cloak and Dagger,” and he co-starred in the thriller “Positive ID.”
He worked extensively in theater including starring roles in “The Night Hank Williams Died,” “Woody Guthrie’s American Dream,” “Sweeney Todd,” “A Little Night Music,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Bosque County, Texas” — a stage play he co-authored with Don Toner based on his epic song The Texas Trilogy.
Fromholz was often invited to speak to college groups and poetry societies, not only about The Texas Trilogy but other examples of his history-oriented writing, such as “Man With The Big Hat” and “Last Living Outlaw.”
In the 1980s, Steven began entertaining on rafting trips in the Big Bend area of Texas, subsequently becoming a river guide, white-water expert, first responder and emergency medical technician. He “ran the Grande” (Colorado River/Grand Canyon) in 2000, which is the ultimate accomplishment for white-water guides, and in 2005 Paddler Magazine voted him one of the 10 Best River Guides in America.
Despite his many accomplishments outdoors, Felicity Fromholz said her dad didn’t always possess these skills.
Outdoor adventures
“He couldn’t cook or do a lot of outdoor things,” said Felicity, a part-time sociology professor at Temple College.
“Mom sent him to Outward Bound school in the Canadian boundary waters where he learned adventure and survival skills, and he came back a changed man.”
“Soon, he was involved with Far Flung Adventures,” Felicity said. “He would do rafting trips and music — we spent a lot of time on Texas rivers.”
“Dad also became a regular Mr. Mom,” she said. “He worked nights with his music, so we were together during the day. He got me up, did the grocery shopping and took me to my basketball games. He was on the road a lot, but when he was home he was present and accounted for.”
“I played basketball at Crockett High School in Austin, and Jerry Jeff Walker had a daughter named Jessie who played at Austin High,” she said. “Both dads rarely missed a game, and when we played against each other, there were always huge crowds.”
Poet laureate
Steven was inducted into the Texas Music Hall of Fame in March 2003 — and suffered a massive stroke less than 30 days later. After a three-year recuperative period, during which time he again learned to walk, talk, play guitar and sing — and literally reinvented himself — he returned to writing music, poetry and entertaining publicly.
Exactly four years to the very day after the stroke, he stood in the state Capitol chambers and was named poet laureate.
During his poet laureate tenure he traveled the state and visited schools.
“Dad loved going to the schools and talking to students,” Felicity said. “He would talk about music, poetry and life. Being Poet Laureate was a wonderful tip-of-the-hat to his career. He loved to impart his wisdom to kids.”
Steven’s life was full of high moments, but family was his first love.
“Having two daughters — Darcie and myself — were the highlights of his life,” Felicity said. “But he loved music and he loved to perform. After a show, he would talk to the people for hours. He touched so many people through his songs and his spirit.”
“One of Dad’s favorite things to do was to sit at the dining room table with an old acoustic guitar and hand-write songs,” she said. “He had the handwriting of a serial killer — I was always amazed he could read what he wrote.”
Steven Fromholz died Jan. 14, 2014, after an accident with a firearm. He was preparing to investigate a feral hog infestation that had been menacing the goat population in Schleicher County. The accident occurred at Flying B Ranch south of San Angelo.