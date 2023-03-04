BELTON — About 500 penning and sorting teams competed this weekend in the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center.
Keith Cruthirds, show coordinator for Ranch Sorting of America, said ranch sorting takes a two-man team and that penning takes a three-man team. Riders compete in their classes for buckles, saddle pads and cash winnings.
RSOA’s Bluebonnet Feeds series has a $65,000 year-end payout that is divided among the top three riders, he said.
RSOA has a youth division, he said, and a Legend Division for those older than 50.
“We’ve had as young as 4 years old,” he said. “We’ve had some 80-plus-year-olds ride.”
“Classes level the playing field so you don’t have higher-rated riders competing against lower-rated riders,” he said. “Our emphasis is on a family-friendly event. We always welcome new riders with open arms, regardless of their skill level.”
Contestants come from Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado, he said.
Success in sorting and penning takes a lot of effort and also depends on horsemanship skills, he said.
“A strong horseman will take to these events — and anybody who’s worked cattle,” he said. “You might find some real-deal cowboys on the old ranches. This is to help develop and maintain the skills that were utilized in raising cattle.”
Kelsie Christian of Frisco waited for her turn at ranch sorting on Gunner Boy, who she’s had for about 10 months.
“My dad had horses,” she said. “We did trail riding and I thought I’d try it. It can be testy. But it’s a lot of fun — a fast pace.”
In ranch sorting, the rider has 60 seconds to bring 10 numbered cows out of a corral in sequence. The rider’s partner keeps the wrong cow from getting out the gate.
Sometimes Kelsie works the gate.
“It’s very tough, definitely a challenge,” she said. “I just do this as a hobby.”
Eddie Hinton of Spring Branch waited to ride on his mare Catty. He brought another mare, Sweet Lou, and said he’s been sorting and penning for about 30 years and has done well.
“I am an ex-professional football player,” he said. He was a wide receiver with the Baltimore Colts when they won the 1971 Super Bowl against the Dallas Cowboys.
“When you get out of sports, you are still competitive, and I found horses make good teammates,” he said.
“You ride with different people,” he said. “You’ve got to look at their riding style. At the same time, you’ve got to trust your horse. He’s bred to work cattle. I’ve just got to know the numbers that have got to go out.”
The horse can sense what the rider is looking at, he said.
“That’s the relationship you have with the horse,” he said. “You become one with it.”
Mike Robinson of Salado waited on his horse Leti. He’s been riding for about eight years.
“I just enjoy riding and competition,” he said. “The key is a good horse. You want to make sure you start the cows at the back of the arena and not at the gate. Smooth is fast. You just move with the cows.”