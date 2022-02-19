Texas weather is about to take a rollercoaster ride again, teasing the state with a step into spring before winter roars back with biting force.
Balmy temperatures in the low 80s and mid 70s are forecast in Central Texas for Monday and Tuesday, respectively, before an arctic blast could usher in a wintry precipitation mix to include snow and ice.
Temperatures are expected to plunge Tuesday night and get progressively colder Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’ll see a strong cold front blow in,” Monique Sellers, a Fort Worth-based meteorologist with the Weather Service, said. “It will get cold and windy on Tuesday during the day. That’s when interesting stuff starts happening.”
Although weather forecasts could shift in coming days, there is potential for wintry mix for parts of Texas, including the Temple-Killeen area and near the Dallas-Fort Worth area as precipitation chances increase.
The cold front’s impact is “still hard to nail down,” Sellers said.
Spring-like days
Central Texans saw sunny skies and a rise in temperatures Saturday after two frigid nights below freezing that prompted Temple’s two warming shelters to open.
“Today’s spring-like weather will continue for a few days,” Sellers said Saturday.
The skies will be partly cloudy today with southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph and a high temperature of 70 degrees. Cloudiness increases by tonight as a low of 59 is forecast.
Monday will be mostly cloudy as the high is expected to reach 81 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday night, along with more gusty winds. The low is forecast at 62 degrees.
Colder Tuesday
More rain is predicted early Tuesday as the Temple area will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Skies will become partly sunny with a projected high of 78 degrees. As the cold front arrives, winds will shift from the south to the north with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.
Temperatures will drop to a low of 41 degrees Tuesday night as skies become cloudier, according to the Weather Service.
Wednesday is expected to be cloudy and colder with a high near 48 and a low near 36. Precipitation is likely with a 60% chance, along with northerly winds at 20 to 25 mph.
“There’s potential for a wintry mix,” Sellers said.
She said parts of eastern and southeastern Texas will see precipitation only.
Thursday also will be cloudy and cold. A high near 48 and a 50% chance of precipitation are expected. The low is forecast at near 33. Rain chances decrease to 20% by Thursday night.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 50 degrees, the Weather Service said.
Bell County lakes
Bell County’s two lakes both remain 92% full after ice from an early February storm melted, water data showed Saturday.
Lake Belton was at 591.09 feet above sea level Saturday, below its capacity of 594 feet above sea level, according to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data.
At Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the water elevation was at 619 feet above sea level, slightly below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level.