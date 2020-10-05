Two suspects were arrested and charged after two young children, ages 1 and 3, were allegedly left alone in a Temple motel room for more than an hour.
Temple police officers were sent at about 12:25 p.m. Friday to Studio 6, 802 N. General Bruce Drive.
Robert Hagerty, 27, and Bryanna Maestas, 23, were arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Hagerty was charged with abandoning/endangering a child and posted a $10,000 bond Sunday, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Cox said he had no record Monday of Maestas as a jail inmate.
The children were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services, Weems said.
Father allegedly told teen to walk home
A Saturday welfare check led Temple Police officers to talk with two teenagers, ages 16 and 14, at about 3 p.m. in the 6100 block of North General Bruce Drive.
The 16-year-old boy said he and his 14-year-old sister were driven by their father, and he got into an argument with his father. The father reportedly pulled the vehicle over and told the boy to get out and walk home.
Both juveniles got out of the vehicle. Police notified CPS, Weems said.
The teenagers were dropped off about 3.5 miles from home, he said.