A Temple woman was arrested on felony charges after police said she stabbed her husband after an altercation.
Judith Christenson, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, on Nov. 11, Temple Police responded to a residence about a disturbance involving a knife.
Once at the scene, the affidavit said, officers met with Christenson, who told them she had been arguing with her husband all day, and things turned physical.
Two witnesses assisted with the investigation and, according to the affidavit, told officers they heard the argument escalate when Christenson allegedly struck the man with her hands and grabbed a knife to attempt to stab the victim in the chest.
“This witness then ran to call 911,” the affidavit said. “A second witness concurred with the description of the events and advised that after Judith Christenson tried to stab the victim, she grabbed the victim’s shirt and was still holding the knife in her hand by her side.”
Officers noted on the affidavit that one of the witnesses began recording the incident and convinced Christenson to put the knife down. The husband then went to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple for his injuries.
“Other officers met with the victim at the hospital,” the affidavit said. “Upon arrival, they observed the victim to have injuries to his hands that had been recently bleeding. The victim further had a red mark on the side of his forehead where he advised Judith Christenson had struck him hard enough to where he saw stars.”
During the interview, the victim told officers that Christenson allegedly pushed him against a wall and held him by his shirt while waving a knife and saying, “she was going to kill him,” the affidavit said.
Christenson remained at the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.