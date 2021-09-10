Editor’s note: This article regarding Sept. 11, 2001, was written for the 10-year anniversary of the tragedy. It received a Texas Associated Press Managing Editors award and is being reprinted today in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
Durward Howard knew he was dying.
Ever the consummate teacher, even in his final days he was in control, selecting music for his funeral and emailing directives.
Little did he realize then that his service would console his community the day after a national tragedy. The timing of his funeral collided with September 11’s headlines.
Celebrated Temple High band conductor and fine arts director from 1948 to 1984, Howard spent his life with music, teenagers and an artistic joie de vivre, even though by the summer of 2001, cancer gnawed through his viscera.
A World War II veteran who had served in the European theater, Howard was effusive in his glorification of Old Glory. He added red to THS’s blue and white school colors. In an era when anti-Vietnam War sentiment fomented cynicism and anger in the late 1960s and early 1970s, he produced unabashedly, unapologetic patriotic halftimes featuring the 200-strong THS band, drill team and chorus. Their frequent national TV appearances excelled in pageantry, highlighted by the unfurling of a 30-yard-long flag, stitched by his secretary Octine Keith. That flag and Howard’s musical Wildcats were Thanksgiving staples on Dallas Cowboy gridirons for 21 years.
Guy Fowler, former band student and Temple High Class of 1973, still claims that among his best memories was that glorious 1971 Thanksgiving Day in Texas Stadium, playing timpani in a medley of “America the Beautiful” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” that enormous flag billowing over the turf.
Howard died on Sept. 2, 2001, at age 77, but his wife, Jean, set the funeral for a week later, on Sept. 12. Since their home church, Christ Episcopal, was too small to accommodate the expected crowd, the service was moved a block away to the larger First United Methodist.
On the morning of Sept. 11, David Pennington, Cultural Activities Center executive director, was finishing final details on a kick-off brunch to raise money for a new art gallery to be named in the Howards’ honor. Pennington had been Howard’s protégé and successor at Temple High before his retirement.
As news urgently flashed about the twin towers attack, Pennington canceled the brunch. “I always thought it was ironic that was the start of our fundraiser for the Howard Gallery,” he said.
In the following hours, news reports grew more dire and Bell County schools and businesses closed in grief and fear throughout the day. Pennington rushed to talk to Mrs. Howard.
“Do you still want to go ahead with the funeral tomorrow?” he asked her.
Yes, she replied.
“She and I discussed his patriotism and how horrified he would have been at all of this,” Pennington said. “He loved patriotic music. ‘America the Beautiful’ and ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’ were his favorites. He used them all the time. He loved to hear and play them. She felt it was the right thing to do.”
“Instructed” by Howard that he would be delivering a eulogy, Fowler couldn’t refuse. To have canceled the service would have been a denial of everything Howard had stood for.
“It wasn’t so much in his words as it was his actions. All of his music, all of his teaching implied how blessed we were to live in the United States of America,” Fowler said. “All of those halftime shows we did here at home and at the Cowboys Stadium — they were a statement of that. When that giant flag rolled out on the field, there was an immediate standing ovation every time. People never stand during halftime, but they sure did for this.”
On the evening of Sept. 11, a somber coterie of singers and instrumentalists gathered at First Methodist to rehearse. Pennington, retired THS choir director Dwain Marshall and organist Tucker Bonner led the group through Howard’s selections. Everyone was subdued, the rehearsal businesslike, as the onerous shock of the day’s events weighed on their musicality.
The next day, bleary-eyed, news-weary mourners packed the pews upstairs and downstairs. They came to pay respects, but mostly they came to be with each other.
Danny Kohl’s plaintive bagpipes wailed “Amazing Grace” to open the service that proceeded through the traditional Episcopal rites. The closing anthem was Howard’s personal favorite — a special arrangement of “America the Beautiful” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” just like he had conducted for 37 years at Wildcat and Cowboy games.
The music and congregation coalesced to celebrate not only Howard, but what he lived for — unity, devotion to country and expansive love of creative expression.
“He was brought up in an age when America was getting bigger and better. He epitomized real patriotism in the way he taught,” Pennington said. That was the only fitting finale. The music soared above the Methodist rafters and beyond.
For those who gathered to pay respects to a longtime teacher, his funeral became more an overture to unity and resolve. Durward Howard’s service was the opportunity to grieve, to remember how the country had survived crises before and to face whatever lay ahead.
Fowler reminisced, “That music to me was saying it’s not about Durward Howard, but about other people. There wasn’t a dry eye in the church. That funeral was meant to be. If Durward Howard could have, he would have said, ‘It was more important now than ever before.’”