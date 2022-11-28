BELTON — Angels were remembered this holiday season.
More than a 100 Central Texas residents filed into the Exhibition Hall at the Bell County Expo Center on Monday for the annual Tree of Angels event — a ceremony that the Bell County Crime Victims Coalition first organized in 2003 to remember loved ones that were victims of violent offenses.
It included comments from Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza and featured music from the Salado Community Choir, as residents honored a victim by placing a labeled angel ornament onto one of the four available Christmas trees.
“One of the honors I have now for 19 years of being a part of our Tree of Angels is that I watched it grow over that period of time,” Garza said. “When we started we had one tree and now we have four trees. I always believe, quite frankly, that in life as a DA, one of the essential things that you must do is to put victims first. You are a priority in our office and have always and will always be.”
During the ornament procession, Yolanda Shores and her family carefully picked a spot for their angel. Theirs was in honor of Shores’ daughter, Erica Townsend-Whitfield, who was killed at 22 years old in a murder-suicide at a Dollar General store in Killeen in 2016.
“This group has been amazing. It’s very supportive and loving and they encompass us with others who we are able to share our grief with,” Shores told the Telegram. “Erica loved Christmas and the holidays, so we have been able to get through the holidays because we have a strong family.”
The ceremony included a posting of colors by Harker Heights police officers and firefighters and an invocation by Belton Deputy Police Chief Larry Berg.
A candlelight ceremony was held prior to a benediction by Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.
Each of the four angel-adorned trees will remain on display during the holiday season at the Bell County Expo Center.
“(My husband) Josh and I were able to donate a beautiful tree this year for Bell County’s Tree of Angels,” Kyly Abbatoye, a co-owner of Killeen-based Spotless Crime Clean, said in a Facebook post. “The tree represents our love for all the victims affected by crimes and all of the scenes Spotless Crime Clean has been a part of. We are sending so many prayers.”
Milam County event
The Milam County and the District Attorney’s Office will sponsor its 24th annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Milam County Museum, 112 W. First St. in downtown Cameron.
“The Tree of Angels program is celebrated each year across Texas and enables survivors of violent crime and victims’ families to place an angel ornament on a special Christmas tree in support of or in memory of their loved one,” a news release said. “This tradition was started in 1991 in hopes that the blessings of the holiday season would comfort the victims and their families during this difficult time.”
Refreshments will be provided following the ceremony.
If a resident is unable to attend but would like an angel placed on the Tree of Angels in honor of or in memory of a loved one, they can contact Lorena Banda by phone at 254-697-7013 or by email at lbanda@milamcounty.net for more information.