Former Central Texas residents now living in Louisiana will receive help from home after Hurricane Laura.
Locals Brandon Stewart and JP Brazeal, representing three couples planning to make the trip, picked up food Friday from St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple. The donation of various foods by the organization was the first stop for the two men who planned to visit three other locations.
Brazeal said the couples plan to help the community in Calcasieu Parish, La.
“There are some Central Texas people who have moved down there in the last four years and the storm has just destroyed their neighborhood,” Brazeal said. “They have a lot of elderly people in their neighborhood who are still in their houses because of the trees and stuff. They are not able to get out.”
Brazeal said the wives of the group planned to cook for the community, located near Lake Charles, while the men planned to help clear away fallen trees and brush.
Besides picking up a variety of canned and frozen food from St. Vincent de Paul, the men also received donations from Marine Outlet, Magnolia Realty and Academy Baptist Church.
Brazeal said Rick Smith of Marine Outlet had been collecting donations of needed supplies such as baby wipes, paper towels, deodorant among others.
Cindy Snodgrass, president of St. Vincent de Paul, said that while the organization is still collecting food to be used locally, they also wanted to help as many others as possible.
“We have been very blessed with many donations and we want to share our good fortune with people who are less fortunate,” Snodgrass said.
While food and supplies were picked up on Friday, Brazeal said the group would leave for the area on Saturday and return home Monday.