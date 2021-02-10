BELTON — Mulan, a nicely trimmed sheep, was very vocal Wednesday morning.
Her baaas echoed in the Exposition Building at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
Mulan’s owner, Ellison High School senior Leiana Lara, was getting the animal ready to be judged for the breeding sheep category in this year’s Bell County Youth Fair.
Leiana, 17, was one of the hundreds of Bell County students participating in the annual event.
It’s taken plenty of work to get to this point, Leiana said, but she really enjoys it.
“I like having to bond with my sheep, having to go up to her and feed her every day, having to train her how to walk and show her and stuff,” Leiana said, adding that her classmates and teacher who have prepared for the youth fair have a tight-knit, family-like bond now.
Madison Norma, an eighth-grader at Bartlett Middle School, was tending to her sheep on the cold Wednesday morning.
“I have three sheep, but I have a baby with me so four,” the 13-year-old said. “The baby is Cowgirl. The mom is Mama. I’m still thinking of two other names.”
Madison got involved with the youth fair because of her father.
“My dad grew up doing it and he won a lot of shows,” she said. “It kind of runs in the family.”
Leiana got involved through FFA and the Killeen Independent School District Career Center, the district’s career and technical education program.
“In my freshman year, I wanted to be a veterinarian so I went to the career center with that as well,” Leiana said. “They taught me how to handle sheep as well. That’s how I started showing them.”
Both students were hoping to do well.
“I think I’ll do pretty good,” Madison said. “My sheep got moved into two other classes so I’m praying I do better because we don’t know yet.”
If their sheep win, students get money that they use for college.
Still, it’s hard work.
“Sometimes it makes me happy. Sometimes I get frustrated from it,” Madison said. “But the money I get from it goes into college savings.”
Leiana only has one regret about the youth fair.
“I suggest that other people should do it. It’s a fun experience,” she said. “I only got to do it my senior year. I wish I did it other years, though.”