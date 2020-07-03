John Potts is a lifelong Temple resident, and has attended nearly every Fourth of July parade he can remember.
This year’s celebration cancellations are rather unfamiliar to him.
“My family looks forward to the Fourth of July every year. The only other time I haven’t been able to (attend the parade) was when I was in the service,” Potts said. “My mother and father used to take me, and I remember sitting over at the old H-E-B building on the corner.”
Potts — who has served as commander of American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple for more than a decade — said he usually has three or four pop-up tents stationed along the parade route with as many as 30 people sitting under them.
Although that tradition is scrapped this summer, Potts, 82, still plans to celebrate the Fourth of July one of the best ways he knows how — with his family.
“My family is going to celebrate the Fourth of July at my house,” he said. “And we’re going to still try to keep our social distance. I’m planning on putting up pop-ups that they can sit under, so everybody can go visit while I’m cooking a brisket and stuff like that for them.”
Potts said he’s excited to spend the day with his grandchildren and great-grandchild, who he noted likely will enjoy the swimming pool. It even caused him to reflect on all the hours he spent at the old community pool in downtown Belton as a child.
“We’d go down to the park and I even went swimming there in Belton. They used to have a swimming pool where the jail is downtown,” he said.
Despite Temple Mayor Tim Davis’ cancellation of the H-E-B All American Drive-In Fireworks show late Thursday, Potts and his family plan to make the most out of the weekend.
“We’re going to try and celebrate it as much as we can with my family. … Just going to try and have some fun,” Potts said.
But some Bell County residents are finding it difficult to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this summer.
JD McBride, owner of Fire Base Brewing Company in Temple, told the Telegram he wished his business could have offered a Fourth of July event for patrons, but cited the governor’s mandate, which limited their operations.
“We were hoping to put on some sort of themed event on Saturday here at the brewery, but we can’t,” he said. “There’s nothing we can do. We’re limited from crowds and we can’t open the taproom. We’ll just be offering some specials, so that people can pick up beer if they want to before (their celebrations).”
McBride, a veteran, said he considered going to a friend’s property for a personal celebration, but likely will not.
“Right now, we don’t have any plans. We were thinking about going to somebody’s property to celebrate and light off some fireworks. … But it doesn’t feel like a celebration of freedom with everything going on.”