BELTON – Area schools could soon have an easier time keeping their students in class after a new county position was created.
The Bell County Commissioners Court approved a request Monday for a temporary truancy court coordinator position at their regular meeting. The coordinator would work with Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman on handling local truancy cases.
Officials said that there is currently a backup in the number of truancy cases, with a need for help on documents to process these cases.
County Attorney James Nichols said that it has been hard to maintain a similar position in the past due to truancy cases mostly centering around the school year.
“In my opinion, the problem with truancy is you are going full bore for about four months, you are going half bore for another two or three months,” Nicols said. “Then, when school is out, there is not much for the secretary or the truancy prosecutor to do.”
Dealing with these cases that only take up part of the year, Nicols said, makes it hard for him to dedicate attorneys to.
This problem in how to dedicate the time of these attorneys has caused a bottleneck in the truancy court.
County attorneys working on truancy cases help look over paperwork and sign petitions, two jobs that are currently not getting done as fast as needed.
Nicols said his office is currently down the equivalent of one and a half attorneys on the criminal side, meaning he doesn’t have many resources to spare for truancy cases. He recommended that, if the county were to hire a new attorney for the truancy cases, that person could also work on mental illness cases that don’t take up much time.
“The problem I have on the criminal side is that there are only a couple of positions that you can plug someone in and pull someone out rather quickly,” Nicols said. “One would be mental illness because those are done within three weeks and then you are finished with it.”
Coleman told commissioners that there would be enough work for a court coordinator if approved, even during the summer when there is generally less work to do.
The coordinator, Coleman said, would help complete needed paperwork and make sure all procedures are being followed. He said he also wants the coordinator to work with children who have already been to the court.
“Especially when we are taking about these kids that are going into summer school that is court mandated, I want the court coordinator to follow up with these kids and make sure they are in compliance with the judge’s order,” Coleman said. “We have never had that before, so that is something that is very important.”
Commissioners unanimously decided to temporarily fund the position and observe how useful it was for the court.
“Commissioners, I am supportive of creating a temporary position and assessing this as we go through the budget next budget cycle,” County Judge David Blackburn said.