Temple High School’s marching band wanted to leave a legacy of excellence — and they reached their goal Saturday.
The Temple High band received superior ratings at the University Interscholastic League Region Eight Marching Band Contest in Robinson — an event the Temple Independent School District contemplated withdrawing from in response to COVID-19.
“No different than many other school districts, it’s been very hard to field a complete marching band,” Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “Many of the members are remote learners and several of their families did not like the idea of their students going to campus for marching band practices.”
Given these circumstances, Ott said, there were ongoing discussions between the band director, fine arts director and himself about how to move forward.
“We almost withdrew from the competition before the seniors told our band director they wanted to compete ... to leave a legacy for the younger kids,” Ott said. “Our band director and fine arts director called me right after and said, ‘Hey we don’t need to worry about a parent letter going out saying we’re not going to compete … we’re going to do it.”
Ott and Brent Mathesen — Temple High’s band director — were pleased to see students lead this charge.
“We’re very proud of how the kids have worked in the past two weeks to be able to pull this together and come out with top ratings,” Mathesen said. “These were not automatic ratings. We played songs we had not done before and we were not sure what was going to happen.”
He emphasized how challenges often extended to filling openings when students were unable to perform.
“While we do have a group of students helping us fill these holes when they happen, it’s pretty much impossible if it happens at the last minute,” Mathesen said.
But his musicians overcame these challenges, and performed “tunes from Motown” in celebration of black artists and composers.
“All the music we were playing was originally done by black artists and composers,” he said. “Motown Records was owned and operated by African-Americans, which became some of the best music through the ‘80s and so on. We just picked some really great tunes to celebrate the African-American contribution to the American music scene.”
Mathesen expressed his gratitude and thanked the Temple ISD community for their continued support year after year.
“One of the most important things I feel from this community is that the band has been well supported for generations,” he said. “You can build a new school and you can put new kids into it, but you can’t replace history. History is wonderful and we have such a rich, wonderful history.”