SALADO — The lost and found at the Salado Public Library has taken on a new role over the past week, as it helps with the aftermath of the Cedar Valley tornado.
The EF-3 tornado not only caused damage to numerous homes, but spewed precious memories such as photos, documents and other items all over the surrounding area. To help reunite families with these memories, staff at the library has asked those cleaning up debris to bring them any such items.
A stuffed rabbit toy and a Christmas stocking were also found.
Jeanie Lively, director of the library, said staffers took the idea from one of their Facebook posts after finding out something similar was done after the Jarrell tornado in 1997.
On Friday, the library had only received about six items, but that number has since grown over the weekend.
“I know that there are some pictures we are looking at that … people will really miss,” Lively said. “So my hope is that we get everything home, to where they belong.”
People can drop off items at the library, 1151 N. Main St. in Salado, while the facility is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The library, Lively said, has mainly focused on taking in smaller items such as photographs and documents.
Larger items or clothes thrown by the storm onto nearby properties have not been taken by the library due to a lack of space.
“We have a lot of photographs, probably more photographs than anything,” Lively said. “They are everything from photographs of parties to school portraits and things like that.”
Those who have brought in items did so because of a sense of community, Lively said.
While the library has received many photos and personal items, Lively said nobody has yet claimed items from the lost and found.
“We haven’t had anyone yet that has found anything, but we have had people looking through,” Lively said. “I think they are still probably in the earliest stages of the recovery so they haven’t had a chance to think about something like this yet.”
The Harker Heights Police Department has also looked to reunite families with their memories, posting photos they have found onto their Facebook page. The post said that the photos were found in the yard of a home around the time of the storm.
To learn more, call the department at 254-953-5400.
SHARE YOUR STORIES
The Telegram is asking that any family that does find their family photos or documents at the Salado Public Library to contact the newspaper at tdt@tdtnews.com.