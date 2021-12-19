BELTON — The Austin Golden Retrievers Club wrapped up three days of American Kennel Club all-breed agility trials Sunday afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
About 150 dogs made more than 1,000 runs, said Mark Slevin of Austin, trial chairman.
“We host a trial out here every year,” he said. “This is about our 10th year. A lot of people in this sport really enjoy the game and compete in trials probably two or three weekends a month.”
There are four classes: novice, open, excellent and masters. Beginning dogs work with fewer obstacles and less complicated courses, he said.
“As they show proficiency at one level, they start competing at the next level,” he said.
Slevin has been working with dogs for 15 years. He had two golden retrievers in this show: Enzo, 18 months, and Rolex, 8 years old.
Dogs are allowed to start competing at 15 months, he said, and Enzo just started.
“He’s still learning what he’s supposed to do out there,” he said.
Rolex has been competing at the masters level about six years.
“He’s a pretty seasoned dog,” Slevin said.
Lana Neukirch of San Antonio entered two female dogs, an Australian shepherd, 5, and a mini American shepherd, 9.
“They did very well,” she said. “This one was about perfect,” she said of the younger dog. “They both got a lot of qualifying runs. They had a good weekend. I’m a proud mama.”
She began training in 2003 and started competing in 2004.
“I usually stay in the Austin-San Antonio area,” she said, but she goes to the AKC national agility trial finals. Last year those were in Tulsa, Okla. This coming April the trials will be in Ocala, Fla.
On Sunday afternoon, handlers and dogs were running two different courses: standard trial and jumpers. Standard has such contact obstacles as a triangle, see-saw and dog walk, she said. Jumpers adds weaves and poles and tunnels.
The handlers guide the dogs with voice commands and body language, said Tracy Dulock of Robinson, who was getting ready to go home with Gryffindor, her 7-year-old golden retriever.
He’s a bit of a star, she said, having been in a number of commercials, including a Toyota ad earlier this year. He’s in the masters class and ran all events in this trial.
“It was not our best weekend, but we had a lot of fun together,” she said. “My dog did very well. I need some extra practice. If anything goes wrong, it’s pretty much the human’s fault.
“Everybody goes home with the best dog,” she said. “The dog they brought here is the best dog, because this is a game. It was meant to be fun and we’re lucky to have such great partners.”
She’s been working dogs about 20 years and makes about one trial a month, she said.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “Even a bad day out here beats a good day in the office.”
“COVID really altered our ability to compete,” she said. “Our trials are smaller. It’s affected everybody across the world.”