A Temple man was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge after police said he was belligerent, screaming at his mother, who had a restraining order against him.
Luis Roberto Delagarza, 30, was indicted on retaliation, a third-degree felony.
He also faces seven misdemeanor charges dealing with domestic assault, resisting arrest and drug possession.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, at about 7:15 p.m. on March 9, officers interviewed a woman who told them Delagarza, her son, was intoxicated and had been yelling at her from the sidewalk in front of her house on the 100 block of North 36th Street.
“The suspect had been criminally trespassed from his mother’s residence on March 1,” the affidavit said. “The officers went to the mother’s residence and observed the suspect entering his mother’s yard and heading to the front door of her residence.”
Officers asked Delagarza to come over to them, but he went inside the home instead.
“The officers went into the mother’s residence and apprehended the suspect,” the affidavit said. “The suspect was non-compliant and resisted getting into the officer’s marked patrol vehicle. The suspect made numerous racial slurs to (an officer) and told him, ‘I will kill you.’”
Delagarza remained at the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $101,500.
Other indictments
• Arthur Ramirez, 46, of Holland, tampering with evidence.
• Qiana Freeman, 31, of Temple, assault of an emergency medical services personnel.
• Stephen Morphis, 65, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Bobby Muro, 30, of Temple, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
• Tonya Messer, 41, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Quentten Duncan, 34, of Smithville, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Kellie Curtis, 55, of Cedar Creek, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Tameria Howard, 40, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Torri Duke, 33, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• James McMillian, 40, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Jerry Yount Jr., 52, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Jeremy Garza, 28, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Frederick Kirkland, 54, of Temple, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.