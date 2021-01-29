Homelessness and how to help combat it in Bell County was the subject of a virtual panel held Thursday evening.
The Community Task Force for Bell County hosted the discussion, inviting community leaders from across the area who work on the issue.
Panelists discussed their viewpoints on homelessness and how residents or organizations could help fill existing gaps in services.
Ebony Jackson, a task force member and director of Bell County’s Indigent Health Care Services, moderated the discussion.
The panel included Gay Towell and Staci Masson with Feed My Sheep, Kyle Moore with the Killeen Police Department, Amanda Tindell of the Bell County Homeless Coalition, Nat Mudd of AmeriCorps VISTA and Karen Willis with Central Texas Youth Services.
Many of the panelists stressed a need for understanding when dealing with the homeless, and understanding where they are coming from.
Moore said organizations sometimes try and make decisions for the homeless, pushing them into doing something before they are ready. He said organizations need to work together with these people to make sure they are ready for each step.
“A lot of the time we think we know what is best for them and we are trying to get them to do this, but maybe they are not ready to get a job and have some other things they need to work at,” Moore said. “Just because I believe what success is, is you having a job, you having an apartment, you paying bills or you being responsible doesn’t mean they are there yet. If you are out here making decisions for people, they are going to buck the system.”
Moore said clients who are not ready for the next steps, such as getting a job, could act out and leave negative impressions, deterring future help for others.
Masson said those helping the homeless need to realize that, like the rest of us, these people in need might make some mistakes or get upset. She said organizations need to understand this reality and not give up on helping them.
“When you have your kids, and when they mess up, you don’t say, ‘Well that’s it I am done with you,’” Masson said. “But yet we do that with people on the street.”
Masson said organizations also need to be aware that when helping to fight addiction, they are asking these people to give up more than they might realize.
These drugs, Mason said, might not only be medicating the trauma that led them down this path in the first place, but might be the only community that they know.
Willis said it was important to not only inform the homeless population of the resources available, but to help them through the process.
Addressing homelessness, Willis said, sometimes requires organizations help a person through a variety of issues first before the lack of a home can even be addressed.
“I feel like many barriers such as family matters, mental health, physical health and addictions all aid in homelessness as an addition to it,” Willis said. “Until they resolve those issues they are not going to think about getting off the streets.”
While no specifics were given to how organizations jump in and help with combating homelessness, all of the panelists did say it was important for those wanting to help to come together.
Tindell encouraged individuals and organizations to join groups like hers, the Bell County Homeless Coalition, so they can talk to others and find the best way to help with the resources and talent they have available.
“The coalition is made up of great service providers and I feel like they are the experts in the rooms, besides those with lived experiences,” Tindell said. “That is your greatest place to come together and really come up with ideas to solve (problems) and to strategize.”
County commissioner Bobby Whitson, who attended and talked during the discussion, continued the call for more collaboration between local organizations. He said there needed to be an effort made to make sure everyone was working in the same direction.
Whitson said the county also works with these organizations, who he feels sometimes can do a better job than the government, on homelessness.
“There has not been anything talked about here today that is impossible to do, not one thing,” Whitson said. “There are a lot of folks involved in this exact same work all across our county and our region that, if we could put it all together, there is nothing we can’t do to end homelessness really in our whole state.”