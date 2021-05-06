The Temple Civic Theater is launching a new talk show Saturday night that will focus on the actors, directors and crew of past and future productions.
The show — Backstage at TCT — will air at 7 p.m. on the group’s YouTube channel and will be hosted by Kelly Fitzgerald.
“We’re really excited about the show,” said Gary Gosney, Temple Civic Theater president. “Kelly will take viewers behind the scenes and talk about what goes into a TCT production.”
Fitzgerald, a TCT board member, said Saturday’s show will feature interviews with Gosney and longtime actors and volunteers Janice Wilson, Betsi Chamlee and Wayne Bachus.
“We’re going to talk about the history of the theater, our productions and people who have helped shape TCT,” Fitzgerald said. “This is something new for us — we’ve never done a talk show.”
Backstage at TCT will be a weekly show airing at 7 p.m. every Saturday on YouTube.
“Lighting, hair and makeup, actors, directors, board members — I’ll be talking to everyone who has anything to do with putting on a production,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s going to be informative and fun.”
“We aren’t just going to do interviews,” she said. “Backstage at TCT will offer a peek at what it takes to produce our shows and give viewers a taste of what’s to come.”
Gosney said weekly segments will be about 12 minutes long.
The show will air at www.youtube.com/channel/UC15b8-ncJrSLMink14gtkrw.
In addition to the talk show, Temple Civic Theater is busy preparing for a musical review and a production of “The Other Side of Nothing,” both of which will be presented in July. “The Other Side of Nothing” is an original one-act play penned by Gosney and the late Marjorie Rynearson. Also in the works is a six-production season that will begin in the fall. Dates will be announced soon, Gosney said.
“We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Fitzgerald said. “Our 2021-22 season is being finalized now and details will be announced soon.”
Temple Civic Theater was formed in 1965 and the group moved into its current home on South 13th Street in 1977.