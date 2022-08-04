The Temple City Council may soon help to lay the foundation of a new art piece along Avenue U.
Council members will vote Thursday on a $75,000 interlocal cooperation contract with the Temple Health and Bioscience Economic Development District. The contract would reimburse the district for a portion of the cost required in the design an creation of a concrete base for a proposed sculpture.
The sculpture, called the Helix for Life, will be a stylized DNA helix located in the center of the Avenue U roundabout, where the road intersects with South 13th Street.
Alex Gibbs, city spokesman, said public art pieces such as the sculpture were good for the city.
“Visual arts should be celebrated,” Gibbs said. “These sculptures are just an extension of this celebration within a growing community.”
While the Council previously approved the concrete base’s construction at their last meeting on July 21, concerns over compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act pushed the city to put the item up for vote a second time.
The proposed concrete base to secure the sculpture is expected to be six feet in diameter and will be constructed by the district.
Located near Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, the base for the stylized DNA sculpture is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.
The roundabout is located near Friar’s Creek Trail II, which hosts multiple other sculptures donated to the city in 2019. The Friar’s Creek sculptures are all done by the late Dr. Robert Rynearson.
Gibbs said that there are currently about 34 art pieces across the city, with three more on the way including the proposed sculpture in the Avenue U roundabout.
Two other proposed sculptures could come at the intersections of West Adams Avenue, West Central Avenue, Airport Road and Interstate 35.
The city, Gibbs said, is working with the Texas Department of Transportation on the two proposed sculptures, though plans are not finalized.