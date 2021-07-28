BELTON — More closures are planned tonight for a freeway milling operation that shut down lanes on Interstates 35 and 14.
At 7 tonight, crews will close two inside northbound mainlanes on I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue and one eastbound I-14 lane, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
The on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road and I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed. The inside eastbound mainlane of I-14 will be closed approaching I-35.
The closure will end at 6 a.m. Thursday.
The operation is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch for road crews.