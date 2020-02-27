A Temple woman sent to a facility for a psychological evaluation was back in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Terrikah Haynes, 37, was declared incompetent on Dec. 20, 2019, to stand trial for allegedly endangering the lives of two of her children, Juliet and Jaylah Boyd, ages 4 and 6.
Her attorney, Tim Mahler, filed a motion in December for a psychological examination for Haynes that was to last for no more than 120 days.
Haynes — charged with two counts of child endangerment — spent less than 60 days in the facility.
Mahler said he wasn’t aware Haynes was sent to the jail Wednesday until the Telegram called him Thursday. He couldn’t respond as to whether or not he had any information from the facility about her mental health, Mahler said.
Haynes is scheduled to appear Friday at a status hearing in the 426th District Court with Judge Fancy Jezek presiding.
“Generally, after an individual returns from a facility, the court will have a hearing in which the court will decide whether to restore competency. A status hearing is scheduled tomorrow (Friday) and we will have a better understanding of what future settings will be scheduled,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
The status of the two charges against Haynes — abandoning or endangering a child causing imminent danger of death or bodily injury — depends on if she is able to regain competency, Garza previously said.
“The facts and circumstances of the alleged offense give rise to the possibility that the defendant was not competent at the time of the alleged commission of said offense,” the motion filed by Mahler said.
When found in a house during a Sept. 30 welfare check, Haynes appeared to be catatonic, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems previously said.
Haynes was conscious, wouldn’t talk and her pupils appeared dilated, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram.
She was found in her home in the 1500 block of South 35th. Two dead children and two others who had no food or water were in the house with her. Haynes is the mother of the four children.
No charges have been filed against Haynes for the deaths of 1-year-old Janae and 2-year-old Terik. The preliminary autopsy reports said the children died of neglect and the manner of death was homicide.
No new motions were filed as of press time Thursday in the case against Haynes, according to the Bell County District Clerk’s office.