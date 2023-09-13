Rain, rain, don’t go away.
Central Texas needs it — even though some precipitation from showers was recorded on Wednesday morning.
Storm clouds dropped .23 inches of rain at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Airport in Temple while .02 inches fell at Robert Gray Army Airfield in Killeen, according to the National Weather Service.
More rain is expected, along with cooler temperatures, this week. The rain, so far, hasn’t helped Bell County’s evaporating lakes, which continue to drop daily.
“Weekly drought increases were the norm all summer as a high-pressure dome over Texas reduced rain chances and raised temperatures,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a social media post on Monday. “That dome is now gone, improving our chances for drought relief.”
Wednesday’s rain in Temple was the most since Aug. 28, when just .06 inches of rain was recorded in Temple. That trace amount came after Temple endured for more than two months without significant rainfall, which occurred on June 22.
Exceptional drought, the highest level, still persists throughout Central and East Texas, including Bell, Coryell, Lampasas and Williamson counties, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map.
Bell County’s two reservoirs continue to diminish daily as both are reaching record lows.
On Wednesday, Lake Belton was 56.9% full, down from 57.6% full a week ago. The lake’s water level was 17.85 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is down 18.45 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. That lake was 58.1% full Wednesday, compared to 58.8% full a week ago, state water data shows.
Rain forecast
A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms was expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thunderstorms could occur after 4 a.m. Thursday. More rain is expected between 1 and 4 p.m. Thursday as the high will reach 85 degrees.
“New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms,” the National Weather Service said.
More showers and thunderstorms are expected between 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday night as there is a 70% chance of rain.
Rain is also expected Friday into the weekend. A 70% chance of rain is expected Friday while that decreases to a 50% chance on Saturday. Skies will then become partly sunny with a high near 87.
Additional rain is forecast Saturday night before skies clear on Sunday. The expected high will be near 88.
Temperatures are expected to go up into the lower 90s next week as rain ends. A high near 90 expected Monday and a high near 93 expected on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.