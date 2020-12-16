Donations by those with big hearts will soon help those in need of hearts of their own with the completion of a new home where they can rest and recover.
The Transplant Recipients International Organization of Central Texas officially cut the ribbon on their new home in South Temple to house patients awaiting and recovering from transplants Sunday. Amy’s House, the name of the building, is expected to receive its first transplant patients within the next two weeks.
John Henderson, president of the organization, said he was happy to finally see the building finished after six years of planning, construction and fundraising.
“It’s a great relief, and it was a long, long journey but we are finally there,” Henderson said. “We are so proud of what everyone has accomplished and are looking forward to serving these transplant patients. This will be something that is great for transplant patients and their families for years to come.”
The building, 2114 S. 15th St., is located close to the eastern side of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple for ease of access for patients.
Henderson said the facility is an upgrade over what the organization previously used to use to house patients — a recreational vehicle at the hospital was only big enough for one person and wasn’t handicap accessible.
The new facility cost the organization and its donors $1.1 million to build, encompassing about 6,000 square feet. It includes eight bedrooms, a kitchen, a conference room and offices.
Despite the space, Henderson said the organization will take its time bringing in patients as they open to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The house will start off with one patient as they get used to operating the facility, and possibly bringing in more if social distancing allows.
“We just have to get a couple of things approved by the board on our policies and then we are ready to put somebody in there,” Henderson said. “The transplant people have already said they have some folks that they can put in there once we are ready. And we should be ready within the next week or so.”
The house is named for Amy Firth, the daughter of two of the chapter’s officers, who became a multiple organ donator at the hospital after suddenly dying at the age of 38.
Amy’s two children, Alyssa and Michael, were also at the event and were the ones to officially cut the ribbon on the building.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis, who was at the ribbon cutting, said he was proud the city was able to do something to help the creation of the house.
Temple helped the home by donating the plot of land for the facility to the transplant group.
“For the city of Temple to have the chance to be involved in taking care of those families in a time of need, it is a great honor to get to be a part of that,” Davis said. “The stress of having a family member with a serious medical condition can be overwhelming, and with something like Amy’s House stepping in and being able to provide a safe, comfortable and affordable place for that family to stay while they are caring for their loved one is great.”
Henderson said that since the house is now open, the organization will focus on educating the community about organ donations and running the facility. He said the group would still welcome donations for the community to keep the house staffed and operating.