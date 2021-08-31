Belton ISD’s school board signed off on a $137.4 million budget for the 2021-22 academic year last week — a near $7.9 million increase from the district’s budget a year prior.
Jennifer Land, Belton ISD’s chief financial officer, said this year’s budget largely addresses the district’s increased staffing costs from an ever-growing enrollment, as approximately $114.8 million is allocated for employee salaries and benefits.
“This is a budget that shows we are successfully addressing student needs and that we prioritize our budget to do that,” she said. “These increased costs are similar to what we see with other fast-growth school districts throughout the state. We are going to continue to see these types of costs as families continue to choose Belton ISD for their child’s education.”
Land said the 2020-21 budget calls for $137.4 million in expenditures — nearly 84 percent of which is for payroll — and nearly $132.1 million in revenue.
“It’s clear that our revenue is not keeping up with our expenses,” Land said. “That is very typical of fast-growth districts and we are not alone in facing this challenge.”
However, the chief financial officer emphasized how the district’s actual revenue could exceed its current projection.
“As the year progresses, we have historically exceeded those (student enrollment) projections,” Land said. “When we do exceed those projections … we end up getting more revenue into the district. That is one large factor that fluctuates to further offset the deficit that is in the budget.”
Land noted how Belton ISD has already exceeded its forecasted student enrollment.
“After the spring demographers report, we realized that we are slated to have about 100 more students,” Land said. “So we revised those projections and what happened is it increased our projected revenue for the next year.”
During the meeting on Aug. 23, Belton ISD trustees also adopted a new tax rate of $1.3571 per $100 valuation — $0.9603 per $100 for maintenance and operations and $0.3968 per $100 assessment for debt service.
“We recognize that our taxpayers are seeing an increase in property values,” Jeff Norwood, Belton ISD’s school board president, said. “The approval of a lower tax rate provides some relief and demonstrates our continued commitment to providing the best value. I’m also proud that previous good decisions by this district and board have allowed us to be in a good financial position and able to continue to meet our students’ needs in spite of the challenging times we’re facing.”
A homeowner with a $200,000 valuation would pay $2,714.2 in Belton ISD taxes, which is $16.20 less than last year, according to data obtained from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
Although this marked a decrease in the district’s tax rate for a third consecutive year, Land stressed how it does not guarantee that residents will pay less money in taxes than they did the previous year.
“Our tax rate decreasing does not necessarily mean that our taxpayers are going to realize a reduction in their taxes due to that increased property value … but it also does not mean that we are going to lose revenue either,” Land said.