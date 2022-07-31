The Dunbar-Meridith Homecoming Organization climaxed its final reunion Sunday afternoon with a service at Grace Temple Ministries.
Initiated in 1980, the alumni organization has annually celebrated the legacy of Dunbar High School — Temple’s formerly segregated campus that now serves Temple ISD as the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
Penny Knox Alfred of Temple, a member of Dunbar High’s final graduating class in 1968 and president of the homecoming organization, said this will be its last reunion. This year’s events included a lunch, a dance and a banquet at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
According to a historical brochure passed out by the organization, the Dunbar High School campus opened in 1952 at 1717 E. Avenue J. It was later renamed Dunbar-Meridith High School in memory of G.C. Meridith, who served as principal for more than two decades.
The afternoon service at Grace Temple Ministries featured musical performances by Dorceal Duckens, class of 1967, and the Dunbar-Meri-dith Homecoming Choir. Duckens also led the congregation in singing “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms.”
John Wilson, class of 1962, read Psalm 133, which begins: “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!”
Sonjanette Bailey Crossley, class of 1968, led a prayer of thanksgiving.
“We’re about a legacy,” she said, “a legacy that started out as a colored school. …We thank you for all those who have gone on ahead of us.”
Shirley Mitchell Risby, class of 1959, led a candle-lighting ceremony in memory of former classmates.
The Rev. Paul Burleson, class of 1964 and pastor of Friendship Baptist Church of Christ Jesus in Denver, Colo., was master of ceremonies.
“We know so many have gone on to be with the Lord,” he said. “They’ve gone from the land of the dying to the land of the living. God has transferred them to a land where there’s no more sickness.”
The Rev. Charles E. Maze, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Temple, brought the main message, using the Red Sea story in Exodus 14:10-15.
“And when Pharaoh drew nigh, the children of Israel lifted up their eyes, and, behold, the Egyptians marched after them; and they were sore afraid: and the children of Israel cried out unto the Lord. And they said unto Moses, Because there were no graves in Egypt, have you taken us away to die in the wilderness?”
And Moses said, “Fear not, stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord. … The Egyptians who you have seen today, you shall see them no more forever.”
Moses told the people to go forward, through the Red Sea, Maze related.
“It ain’t over until God says it’s over,” he said. “Exodus means a going out, the departure of the children of Israel from bondage.”
“We’ve been rescued from the bondage of sin by the hand of God,” he said.
God guides the children of Israel to the promised land, he said, but in some unusual ways.
“When they were traveling in the will of God, trouble came,” he said. “When you sign up, you’re asking for trouble … because you’re marching to a different drummer.” lcausey@tdtnews.com