Charles Earl Williams

Charles Earl Williams, 44, of Killeen, remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. He also faces a Class B misdemeanor assault charge against a family member. His bonds are set at $2,000, jail records showed.

A Killeen man faces a second-degree drug charge after he was arrested by Temple officers after a short pursuit Sunday evening.

