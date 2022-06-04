Color and cut out a cardboard surfboard. Make a paper pineapple. Watch a hula dance.
These were a few of the things children got to do Saturday during Beat the Heat at Temple’s Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B.
June is always the museum’s Beat the Heat Family Day, said Genevieve Stockburger, education director. This year it had a luau or Hawaii theme.
“My goal for this was to bring attention to Hawaiian culture and talk about some of its history, including how it became a state, its indigenous culture, the history of the pineapple,” she said.
Outside the front door, Diana Dixon of Killeen greeted visitors to her Pacific Island Accessories van. She had island-style jewelry, flowers for the hair, sarongs and other items.
“We’re bringing the Pacific islands to Texas,” she said. “Automatically, everybody thinks of Hawaii, but there’s Guam, Saipan and many other islands in the Pacific.”
The islanders generally share the same culture, she said. She’s had the home-based business for 10 years. Customers can make an appointment and stop by.
“And then we participate at local and surrounding events,” she said.
Later, her two daughters, Kaleigh and Aubrey, and Celia Guerrero, all members of Baila Pacifica, performed hula dances in the lobby, causing everyone to stop what they were doing and watch.
Kathie and Steve Little of Rogers sat at a table with two granddaughters, Lauren, 4, and Julissa, 1½. Kathie was cutting out a surfboard for Lauren.
“She colored it,” she said. “She can’t cut yet, so I’m cutting it.”
They came to family day at the museum last month, she said.
“They had a blast,” she said. “Lauren got to make a teddy bear.”
Gina and Michael White of Temple were with their granddaughter, Kasha, 5, who was coloring flowers to make a crown. This was their first craft of the day.
“We rode the train first,” Gina said. “And we walked through the passenger car.”
“There’s only one way in and one way out,” the girl said.
Ellen and Fred Mayer brought four grandchildren: Annaleigh, 8, Ellenie, 6, Kelly, 7, and Timothy, 5. They were making pineapples.
“We’re having a lot of fun, and looking forward to the other tables,” Ellen said. This was their first time to the family day and the second activity.
“But we’ll probably do all the activities and go into the museum,” she said. “They have a lot of fun together. They’re best friends.”
They all live in Houston, she said, but Fred bought the old home place in Cameron.
“We want to keep it for our legacy,” she said. “Everyone loves coming to the house. It’s very old. It’s on two acres, so it’s lots of running room for children. We really love it every day we go there. We hope to retire there.”