The LexisNexis Community Crime Map that shows Temple Police Department incidents had glitches that the city has addressed, spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said.
The recent lack of information on two Temple incidents led to questions why that happened.
Simmons said a technical glitch on how the coordinates from the city systems were reading their system caused one Temple shooting not to show up on the LexisNexis Community Crime Map it uses to inform Temple residents about local crimes.
Because of that, the department now sends latitude and longitude coordinates instead of X/Y coordinates, Simmons said. That “seems to have fixed the problem,” she said.
A possible time lag can also exist that would effect when incidents show up on LexisNexis reports,
As much as 24 to 48 hours could separate when the Temple Police Department Web RMS system reports incidents to LexisNexis and when it shows up on their public site, Simmons said.
Temple Police have no control over the LexisNexis system and how it operates, she explained.
The Telegram talked Friday to a company official who said answers to questions would be received by email or phone, but nothing was received by press time Monday.
LexisNexis printed a disclaimer on one of its promotional web pages.
“Due to the nature of the origin of public record information, the data sources used in reports may contain errors,” according to the fine print disclaimer at the bottom of an online page about the benefits of LexisNexis.
“Source data is sometimes reported or entered inaccurately, processed poorly or incorrectly and is generally not free from defect. This product or service aggregates and reports data, as provided by the public records and commercially available data sources, and is not the source of the data, nor is it a comprehensive compilation of the data. Before relying on any data, it should be independently verified,” the disclaimer said.
Missing cases
The Telegram asked the city of Temple about two different cases that didn’t initially show up on the LexisNexis map.
The first was the Dec. 2, 2019, officer-involved shooting of 28-year-old Michael Dean. Initially nothing on the case was found on LexisNexis, but it was later found listed under “assist other agency” because the case was turned over to the Texas Rangers to investigate. There was no indication that someone was shot and died or that an officer was involved. A narrative of what happened still has not been released.
At one point, the “assist other agency” category didn’t show up on LexisNexis. Simmons checked and the case still showed up on the WebRMS system, and the “back end IT data” showed it was feeding correctly to LexisNexis. The city didn’t know why it wasn’t showing up on LexisNexis, but did know the problem wasn’t on the city’s end.
Another shooting didn’t appear on LexisNexis, either.
It was Dec. 31 when two groups of people fought and someone fired a gun. A male was hit in the leg. Temple Police listed it in its WebRMS system as an aggravated assault with a weapon charge, but the information didn’t transfer to LexisNexis.
“There have been issues with LexisNexis in the past not migrating police information properly,” Simmons said in reference to that incident.
The server was temporarily down early Friday morning due to “maintenance downtime or capacity problems,” according to the message received when a search was done by the Telegram for new offenses. However, the system was back up prior to 10 a.m.
LexisNexis moved over to a backup system Friday morning, and it caused the crime map to temporarily go down – although it doesn’t happen often and can happen due to other reasons as well, a company official told the Telegram.