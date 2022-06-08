Registration is now open for a free polysomnography technician course at Temple College beginning June 20.
Polysomnography technicians, also known as sleep technologists, perform overnight sleep assessments used to diagnose various sleep disorders.
TC will offer full scholarships to 30 students for the sleep technologist training, thanks to a Texas Upskilling and Reskilling Grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The TC course will give students the knowledge and skills needed to become a sleep technologist, according to a news release. Topics covered include anatomy and physiology, sleep disorders, sleep medicine and polysomnographic technology.
The class will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays June 20 through Aug. 17 in the Nursing Education Center on the TC campus.
Upon successful completion, graduates will be eligible to sit for the Certified Polysomnographic Technician Certification Exam offered through the Board of Registered Polysomnographic Technologists, the release said.
There is no charge for this course, but seats are limited.
Anyone interested in attending can visit Temple College’s polysomnography technician website to begin the application process. Visit https://www.templejc.edu/programs/business-continuing-education/polysomnography-technician/ to start the process.
For more information, contact Nelva Rodriguez at 254-298-8625 or bce@templejc.edu.
Temple College is located at 2600 S. First St. in Temple.