Temple Police patrol cars are loaded with candy — so don’t hesitate to ask.
“If you see an officer, don’t be shy,” Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.
“We’re just as excited as you are about trick-or-treating and being involved in the community.”
Police offer safety tips for Halloween, including safety guidelines to protect from COVID-19 such as wearing a cloth or surgical face mask, washing hands and keeping activities outside.
Trick-or-treaters should be visible to motorists, avoid going out alone, use sidewalks when possible and eat only wrapped or packaged candy. Motorists should use extra caution when driving through neighborhoods.