Hundreds of Bell County residents will join hands for a Way of the Cross procession Friday in Temple — a tradition that is in its 21st year locally.
This year, the five-mile walk is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 707 S. Sixth St., proceed to St. Mary Catholic Church, 1018 S. Seventh St., and end around 2 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive.
“This is the first time that we are gathering in two years because of the pandemic, so excitement is truly in the air,” Theresa Mireles, a St. Mary Catholic Church parishioner, said. “We have held meetings with all three parishes, and everyone has taken on a very unified front just to make sure that this walk is memorable.”
Mireles — who noted how the procession has featured anywhere from 300 to 500 participants in the past — has called the tradition a “humbling” experience.
“It really shows our Catholic faith and the traditions that we uphold during the Easter season,” she said. “Several priests and deacons carry the cross, and we read the station once we get to each parish. It’s just a beautiful thing.”
Although the procession is hosted by the trio of Catholic churches, the entire Christian community is invited to participate. However, participants are required to walk and are not allowed to bring skateboards, bicycles, scooters or other “diversions.”
“This is a five-mile walk and we ask that you bring bottled water with you,” St. Mary Catholic Church said in a Facebook post. “Momentum is building and we are expecting a massive crowd. Please park your cars at St. Luke Catholic Church and you will be bused over to Our Lady of Guadalupe (beginning at 9:30 a.m.). Police escort will be available.”
Water stations also will be staged on the route.
“We are in need of small bottles of water,” Our Lady of Guadalupe Church said in a Facebook post. “If you would like to donate some, you can drop them off at the OLG Parish Office,”
Event organizers encourage participants to call either St. Luke Catholic Church, 254-773-1561, St. Mary Catholic Church, 254-773-4541, or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 254-773-6779, for further information.