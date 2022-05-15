Bell County property owners who are unsatisfied with their property’s proposed value may file their protests with the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
The deadline for filing is either today or 30 days from the date the appraisal notice was delivered, whichever is later, according to the Office of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.
Property owners will need to file their protests online as the last day for walk-in protests was Friday.
The district’s website, which has more information on the protest process, can be found at bellcad.org.
Across the county, property owners have seen their proposed home values increase this year, with increased housing demand locally as regional population growth surges.
“Basically, our job is to mirror what is going on in the real estate market,” Chief Appraiser Billy White said. “The market has just been tremendous this past year, in regards to what is going on with supply. That low amount of supply, and high demand, has pushed the prices up, and our job is to value them at what we think their market value is as of Jan. 1.”
White said that those protesting their appraisals this year may not see a reduction in the amount of property taxes paid.
Due to homestead exemptions, White said many homeowners have a cap on how much their property taxes can raise each year. This cap is an increase of 10% more than the previous year.
For example, if a home valued at $200,000 doubled to $400,000, the homeowner with an exemption would only pay property taxes on an appraised value of $220,000.
White said the district has seen about 19% of accounts this year hit that cap.