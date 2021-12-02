The Love of Christ Food Pantry in Temple celebrated its 30th year of impacting local residents on Thursday during a fish fry luncheon at Western Hills Church of Christ.
“We could not do it without help from the community and from people like us,” Linda Neighbors, the board president for the Love of Christ Food Pantry, said. “I would think that the people who founded this (in 1991) would be amazed.”
She emphasized how each one of their cherished volunteers offers a unique skill set for their services.
“We are very fortunate to have a good mesh of talents,” Neighbors said. “There’s a team of truck drivers that pickup rescue food from local stores and distribution centers. We have a group of volunteers working in clothing, sorting and getting out these clothes. There’s a team of volunteers that fill cars with food. The list just goes on and on.”
These volunteers averaged 1,860 total hours of service each month in 2021, according to the Life of Christ Food Pantry.
“There’s just so much that the average person and even most volunteers do not realize happens behind the scenes ... and it certainly takes everybody working together,” Neighbors said. “No one in the pantry receives any kind of compensation … so we want to thank each volunteer for all the help that they give us.”
The board president said there are three reasons why she loves to dedicate her time to the Love of Christ Food Pantry: witnessing God’s blessings first hand, being a part of something that shows unity between several churches and community groups, and making new friends nearly every week.
A.C. Blunt, Love of Christ Food Pantry’s director, is one of those friends Neighbors made along the way.
During the celebration, Blunt highlighted a few key challenges from the past year — moments that included navigating an era of COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri.
“This year has been a tough year … but I am amazed to see God in action,” he said. “In February, we had an ice storm and we had some people go up to the (food pantry) when we really shouldn’t have been driving. But with the help of the city of Temple, Walmart and our neighbors, we were able to give away 310,000 pounds of food.”
That distribution impacted 2,700 families.
“We could not exist without the community helping us,” Kelly Thomas, a volunteer at Love of Christ Food Pantry, told the Telegram. “So it was so humbling to see that even when people were hurting and having a hard time, they were still so quick to help others. They wanted to bless others and I think that is what makes a huge impact.”
Regular food distributions are currently scheduled from 5:45-7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 8:45-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays at 2000 Airport Road in Temple, according to Life of Christ Food Pantry.
Residents can learn about how to volunteer and donate, or access a service online at locfoodpantry.org.