Fifteen new bicycles donated to Feed My Sheep will help empower Temple’s homeless to use as transportation for jobs and errands, officials said.
The bikes, received on Wednesday, were donated by Region 7 of Texas Health and Human Services’ Specialized Health and Social Services, said Casey Mooney, director of operations at the Temple-based community agency.
Chelsea Smith organized a fundraising effort to buy the bicycles, which cost about $14,000.
Mooney said the bicycles will enable homeless people to take construction jobs, often in Temple’s industrial district where local buses don’t provide service.
The bikes — some turquoise, others silver — will be stenciled with sheep images on them to connect them to the faith-based agency. The bikes will be stored at Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G in Temple.
Bicycle racks with locks will be placed at the agency, Mooney said.
“We’ve had people asking for bikes for some time,” he said. “Buses don’t access the industrial park so it may take some time for them to get there, but they will have transportation for a job.”
The bicycles will be assigned for use on a case-by-case basis, primarily to the agency’s homeless clients. Locks will be provided for those who use them to get to work or ride to a pharmacy for prescription medications.
“We want to empower people to be successful on their own,” Mooney said. “It gives them a sense of dignity to hold down a job.”
Mooney said the agency’s services are open to those in need.
“Ideally, we don’t say you’ve got to be homeless to eat free meals, so it will be open to those in the community with a need,” he said.
In a Facebook post, the agency thanked the community for its support.
“These bicycles open up so many new opportunities for our community,” the Feed My Sheep post said. “Once again, individuals and groups coming together to serve one another is how true transformation happens in our city and beyond. Thank you so much to SHSS Region 7 for loving your neighbors!”
Feed My Sheep seeks to empower homeless and others with events and products to help make some money. The agency has a farmer’s market, with products such as homemade jams and jellies, soaps and jewelry for sale, Mooney said.
“We never stop looking for ways to help people…The need is just so large,” Mooney said. “We’re constantly trying to figure out solutions.”
The agency is preparing to launch a baking program to provide culinary skills to the homeless.
“I come from a background in the restaurant industry so I know restaurants are always in need of help,” Mooney said. “Once you know how to work in a restaurant, you’ll never be without a job.”